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  • /Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas the 'best dad', drops adorable pic of daughter Malti with father

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas the 'best dad', drops adorable pic of daughter Malti with father

Father's Day 2026: The post offered fans a personal glimpse into the couple's Father's Day celebration, highlighting their family time away from the spotlight.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas the 'best dad', drops adorable pic of daughter Malti with father
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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