Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Diljit Dosanjh’s Detective Sherdil Trailer: 'Can’t Wait!'

New Delhi: Global Icon Priyanka Chopra recently showed her support for Detective Sherdil starring Diljit Dosanjh by sharing the film’s trailer on her Instagram story. She congratulated producer Ali Abbas Zafar and expressed her excitement for the upcoming comedy thriller.

The trailer for Detective Sherdil which dropped a few days ago has already been getting a lot of love online. Before Priyanka, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also gave the film a shoutout on social media. Priyanka reposted the trailer and wrote, “Congratulations Ali… looking forward!” while tagging Diljit, Boman Irani and the rest of the cast.

Priyanka and Ali Abbas Zafar go way back. They worked together on the 2014 film Gunday. They were also supposed to collaborate on Bharat in 2019 but Priyanka had to back out due to her wedding with Nick Jonas.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal had called the trailer “mazedaar” and sent his best wishes to the team. Katrina Kaif also said it “looks like so much fun” and praised the film’s team.

Detective Sherdil marks Diljit’s second project with Ali Abbas Zafar after their earlier film Jogi which was praised by critics. While Zafar directed Jogi, he has taken on the role of producer this time. His longtime associate Ravi Chhabriya makes his directorial debut with this film.