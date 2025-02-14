Priyanka Chopra Drops Her First Ever Picture with Nick Jonas; Mentions How It Started & How It’s Going

Mumbai: On Valentine’s Day 2025, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a heartwarming post with her husband, Nick Jonas. For the first time ever, Priyanka shared a picture with Nick that captured the early days of their romance alongside a recent one, showing how their relationship has blossomed over time.

The first image portrays the couple during the early stages of their romance, capturing the spark that led to their whirlwind love story. The second, a more recent photo, reflects their deep, enduring bond, highlighting how far they’ve come together. In her caption, Priyanka wrote, “How it started, how it’s going,” symbolizing the journey they’ve taken as a couple. The post resonated with fans who have closely followed the couple’s relationship and celebrated their growth as partners.

Priyanka and Nick, who married in 2018, have always been open about their love for one another, with this post marking a beautiful testament to their enduring connection. Whether through their joint ventures, family moments, or public support for each other, Priyanka and Nick continue to shine as one of the most admired celebrity couples. The couple is also belssed with a daughter and they named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.