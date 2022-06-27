Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable photo dump of her beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas on her social media account. The `Mary Kom` star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband Nick Jonas. She captioned the post and wrote, "#islandgirl #photodump" along with a few emojis.



In the pictures, Nick and Priyanka can be seen glowing with love, spending quality time with each other and enjoying to their fullest the Turks and Caicos Islands.



As soon as she shared the pictures, Bollywood celebs and fans swamped the comment section and wrote sweet comments. Actor Ranveer Singh commented with a heart and an amulet emoji. A user wrote, "you`re so cute". Another fan commented, "Wow".



Recently actor and businesswoman Priyanka Chopra has launched her new Indian homeware lineup, which glorifies the Indian heritage. The `Desi Girl` shared a look at her homeware products, curated for the modern home.



On the acting front, Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming web Russo Brother’s web series `Citadel` which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.Desi girl has also completed shooting for rom-com ‘It's All Coming Back to Me’ in which she stars opposite Sam Heughan. On the Bollywood work front, she will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s `Jee Le Zara` that also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.