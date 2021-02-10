हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra exposes a film director, reveals how he once asked her to 'fix her propositions'

"After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a b**b job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt," the actress wrote in her book.

Priyanka Chopra exposes a film director, reveals how he once asked her to &#039;fix her propositions&#039;

New Delhi: Desi girl at heart, actress Priyanka Chopra's much-talked-about memoir 'Unfinished' has hit the stands on February 9, 2021. The global icon in her book has made some startling revelations about her initial struggles while she making a mark for her. 

The Independent quoted her memoir where Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up on an incident when a director asked her to get her 'proportions fixed'. 

"After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a b**b job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt," the actress wrote in her book.

"If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment", she further wrote.

The actress decided to leave the meeting and also cut ties with her then-manager after the incident, as per her memoir account. 

Priyanka got married to international music sensation Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. The wedding festivities continued for days. The couple had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

 

