Priyanka Chopra Hails 'Adolescence' Star Stephen Graham For His Big Win At The 2025 Emmy Awards

Emmy Winners 2025: The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards turned into a showstopper for 52-year-old Stephen Graham, who bagged two trophies, including Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in Netflix’s hit drama Adolescence. The actor received a wave of congratulatory messages, with global icon Priyanka Chopra sharing a heartfelt post to celebrate his big win at the Emmys 2025.

Priyanka Chopra Applauds Stephen Graham For His Win At Emmys

Priyanka Chopra applauds Stephen Graham for his triumph at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. The actor won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his role as Eddie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence.

Priyanka praised Graham in her Instagram stories with heart emojis, clapping hands, and a clip of his heartfelt winning moment at the ceremony. The actor, visibly emotional, beamed with joy as he hugged his co-stars at the Emmys.

Stephen Graham's Viral Winning Speech At The Emmys

Stephen Graham as he walked away with two trophies, including the award for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Netflix's hit drama 'Adolescence.' and writing the series alongside co-creator Jack Thorne. The 52-year-old star delivered a heartfelt speech that struck a chord with fans worldwide with his emotional speech he also won hearts of fans in India.

For his winning speech Stephen said, "This kind of thing doesn't normally happen to a kid like me, I'm just a mixed race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby, so for me, to be here today in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life. And it shows you that any dream is possible."

He dedicated the award to his father, who introduced him to films, his children, Grace and Alfie, and his wife, calling her his rock and soulmate Graham further added, 'You are my rock, you are my will, you are my soulmate, and you know and I know without you, I would be dead. So from the bottom of my heart, I love you with everything I have.'

The moment that especially delighted his Indian fans came at the end of his speech when he ends his emmys winning speech with 'Namaste, everyone. Thanks very much.'

Stephen Graham's Adolescence Wins Big At 2025 Emmys

Netflix’s crime drama Adolescence had a historic night at the Emmys, sweeping six major awards including Best Limited Series. The show made history as 15-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest male Emmy winner, bagging Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series. Erin Doherty also won Outstanding Supporting Actress, while the series earned honors for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Praised for its unique one-shot direction, stellar performances, and haunting story of a 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder, Adolescence is a psychological crime drama was created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, with Graham also starring in the series

(With ANI Inputs)