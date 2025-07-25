Priyanka Chopra Joins Bvlgari To Celebrate Indian Craftsmanship In Jaipur- Watch

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently joined hands with luxury brand Bvlgari to celebrate Indian craftsmanship in Jaipur. The actress, who is also Bvlgari’s global ambassador, accompanied Lucia Silvestri, the brand’s Jewelry Creative and Gems Buying Director, on a special visit to the Pink City.

Silvestri, who has traveled to Jaipur more than 40 times in her career, returned once again to source precious stones for Polychroma, Bvlgari’s latest High Jewelry collection. Known for its centuries-old techniques and vibrant gemstone markets, Jaipur served as the perfect backdrop for this creative journey.

Priyanka Chopra’s visit was a personal reconnection with her Indian roots. Immersed in the city’s colors and culture, she explored traditional gemstone cutting techniques and learned about the deep expertise behind Bvlgari’s high-end creations. The actress shared the emotional experience in a new Instagram post:

Bvlgari’s creative process begins in Jaipur, where each gemstone is selected for its hue, brilliance, and energy. For Silvestri, the act of choosing a stone is deeply intuitive. "The moment I see the right stone, I already begin to dream," she said. "Color evokes memories, sparks ideas, and brings a design to life before pencil ever touches paper."

The visit also highlighted the strong relationships Silvestri has built with Jaipur’s gem suppliers over the years. These trusted connections open up a world rarely seen by outsiders, where each gem is more than just a material, it carries emotion, tradition, and history.

Once selected, the gemstones travel to Rome, where the next phase of the process begins. Silvestri works on combining the stones, ensuring harmony in color and shape before collaborating with Bvlgari’s design center. From here, master artisans take over, turning sketches into three-dimensional masterpieces through meticulous craftsmanship.

This journey, blending tradition and innovation, reflects Bvlgari’s philosophy where color is not just decoration, but a language of joy, identity, and creativity. With Priyanka Chopra by their side in Jaipur, the brand paid tribute to the Indian artistry that continues to inspire its global creations.