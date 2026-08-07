Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'

Priyanka Chopra recently led and produced Prime Video's 'The Bluff' and starred in 'Heads of State', which became Prime Video's fourth most-watched film alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'
Image Credit: File Photo/Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'
2
3
4
5