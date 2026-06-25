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  • /Priyanka Chopra lauds low-budget blockbuster ‘Obsession’, says Hollywood’s barriers are falling

Priyanka Chopra lauds low-budget blockbuster ‘Obsession’, says Hollywood’s barriers are falling

Obsession buzz: Priyanka Chopra credited streaming services, and the pandemic, for pushing audiences to explore content from around the world.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra lauds low-budget blockbuster ‘Obsession’, says Hollywood’s barriers are falling
Image Credit: File PhotoSource: IANS

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