Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares New Year Message, Urges Fans To Choose Kindness

New Delhi: As the world prepares to welcome a new year, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a moment to share a heartfelt message that resonated with fans worldwide. During her recent appearance on the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, the actress offered words of wisdom that struck a chord, emphasising values far more fundamental than lofty resolutions.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas New Year Message

“We live in a strange and unpredictable world, with all kinds of people. There is a lot of weirdness on social media, so always choose kindness. Please treat everyone around you well, make them laugh. Nothing is more important than this,” Priyanka said, speaking with her characteristic warmth and sincerity.

The actress’s message carries added weight coming from someone who has navigated both the glamour of global stardom and the harsh realities of public scrutiny. By focusing on kindness and simple human decency, Priyanka highlighted an approach that is both achievable and deeply impactful in today’s fast-paced, often divisive world.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas On The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in Mumbai, where she was spotted on the sets of star comedian Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, which is all set to air in the coming days. The actress, as always, left everyone mesmerised with her style, opting for a chic floral one-piece paired with a stylish scarf, her hair perfectly done, and makeup on point.

Priyanka graciously posed for the cameras, smiling as the paparazzi captured her stunning look at the venue. Earlier in the day, she had shared a story on her social media account announcing her arrival in Mumbai for a professional commitment with Kapil Sharma, giving fans a glimpse of her busy yet glamorous day.