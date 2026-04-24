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NewsEntertainmentPeoplePriyanka Chopra Jonas to receive Global Vanguard Honor at Gold Gala 2026 in Los Angeles
PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to receive Global Vanguard Honor at Gold Gala 2026 in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to receive the Global Vanguard Honor at the fifth annual Gold House Gold Gala 2026. 

|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 07:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Priyanka Chopra Jonas to receive Global Vanguard Honor at Gold Gala 2026 in Los Angeles(Source: Instagram/ @priyankachopra)

Los Angeles: In another feather to her cap, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to be honoured at the upcoming Gold House Gold Gala 2026, joining the likes of South Korean singer-songwriter EJAE and actors Charles Melton and Simu Liu, among others.
 
The Gold Gala 2026 will take place on May 9 at The Music Centre in downtown Los Angeles.
 
In its fifth year, the Gold Gala is expanding its vision into a broader global platform that recognises cultural influence and impact across industries.
 
This year's theme, 'A New Gold World', reflects a collective effort to build shared progress and opportunity in a time marked by division.
 
 The event will bring together over 650 influential leaders to celebrate the Gold 100 List, with standout honorees including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Charles Melton, Jet Li, Simu Liu, Eileen Gu and more, each recognised for their contributions to culture and global storytelling.

Also Read: Citadel Season 2 release date: When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller

Among the key honours, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will receive the prestigious Global Vanguard Honor, acknowledging her remarkable 25-year career that has bridged the Asian Pacific and Western entertainment industries, as per a press release.
 
 Her body of work spans acclaimed performances in Hindi cinema and Hollywood, alongside her continued efforts to spotlight emerging and underrepresented talent through her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, an impact that has earned her recognition on platforms such as TIME 100 and Forbes' Most Powerful Women.
 
The evening will also feature appearances from Gold 100 honourees across diverse sectors, including entertainment, business, technology, fashion, social impact, sports and gaming. Names such as Theresia Gouw, HUMAN MADE, Tejasvi Manoj, Jen Lee and Brett Bolton will take the stage to share their vision for the future. 

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