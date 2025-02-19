Priyanka Chopra Lends Money To A Disabled Beggar At Traffic Signal; Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra has once again won hearts with her humility. A viral video shows the actress lending money to a disabled beggar at a traffic signal, a moment that has been widely praised by fans online.

During her recent visit to India for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, Priyanka was seen travelling in a rented cab with her daughter, Malti. As her car stopped at a signal, a physically challenged beggar, unaware of her presence due to the vehicle’s black-tinted windows, approached. In a heartfelt moment, Priyanka rolled down her window and handed him money, a gesture that was caught on camera by paparazzi.

The video quickly spread across social media, with fans applauding Priyanka for her kindness and down-to-earth nature. Despite being a global superstar, she continues to show compassion and generosity, reminding everyone why she remains one of the most beloved figures in the industry.