PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Dance To 'APT' At Blackpink's NYC Concert

For the concert, Priyanka was dressed in a grey dress and kept her hair all tied with minimal makeup, while Nick went casual in a shirt, pant, and jacket.

|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 12:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Dance To 'APT' At Blackpink's NYC Concert Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New York:  Actress Priyanka Chopra attended popular K-pop group Blackpink's concert in New York over the weekend. She was accompanied by her husband-singer Nick Jonas, and the duo clearly had a blast.

Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka shared several videos from the concert, showing her enjoying the band's chartbusters and shaking a leg to some hit tracks with her husband.

In a post, Priyanka gave a special shoutout to Blackpink member Lisa and wrote, "What a queen." She added another video where Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo joined Lisa on the stage for a group performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In one standout moment, Priyanka and Nick were seen singing and dancing to the Rose and Bruno Mars' popular song, 'APT,' further mentioning that it is their daughter's favourite song.

Blackpink's New York concert took place as a part of their DEADLINE World Tour, which kicked off in July this year and will conclude with its Hong Kong leg in January 2026.

Besides the concert, the couple also went for the Broadway show of Aladdin and had daughter Malti Marie for company. They shared pictures of the outing on Instagram.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'Heads of State' alongside Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena. The IIya Naishuller directorial, which is currently streaming on Prime Video, shows the 'Barfi' star as an MI6 agent Noel Bisset who joins forces with global leaders to avert a global conspiracy.

She will be next seen in 'The Bluff' as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate and also has the second season of 'Citadel' in the pipeline. (ANI)

