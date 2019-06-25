close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas walk hand-in-hand for formal dinner in Paris — Pics inside

The lovebirds are having the best of their time in Paris where Sophie and Joe are having their second, 'official' wedding ceremony during weekends.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas walk hand-in-hand for formal dinner in Paris — Pics inside
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Paris ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' French wedding during the weekends. The lovebirds have been touring the city with their entourage and are giving some major fashion goals with their outfits. 

Recent pictures in which the adorable couple were seen striking a romantic pose during a boat ride are still ruling the internet. And now, their latest pictures have surfaced in which Priyanka and Nick are seen all dressed for a formal dinner. 

In the photos, Priyanka is seen dressed up in an off-shoulder shimmery jumpsuit in shades of gold and green and complimented it with a mini shimmery handbag. Nick opted for an emerald pantsuit with a floral print shirt. 

Their pictures will leave you awestruck for a moment. Have a dekko: 

In another picture, Sophie and Joe are seen heading for the dinner. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@joejonas e @sophiet saindo para jantar em Paris __ #sophieturner #joejonas #jophie #jonasbrothers

A post shared by JONAS BROTHERS __ (@jon4sbroth3rs) on

Earlier, Priyanka shared a lovely picture with the bride-to-be from Paris and captioned it as, "Her," adding a heart emoticon. In the picture, the J-sisters, as they fondly call themselves, can be seen twinning in white. 

"I love you," Sophie commented on the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her ___ @sophiet

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka also shared these postcards from Paris.

Pictures of Priyanka-Nick and Sophie-Joe, chilling together at a restaurant, have also been curated by fan clubs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

______ #priyankachopra #nickjonas #jonasbrothers

A post shared by JONAS BROTHERS __ (@jon4sbroth3rs) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aw @nickjonas @priyankachopra __ #nickjonas #priyankachopra #jonasbrothers

A post shared by JONAS BROTHERS __ (@jon4sbroth3rs) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@nickjonas e @priyankachopra dancando aw __ #priyankachopra #nickjonas #jonasbrothers

A post shared by JONAS BROTHERS __ (@jon4sbroth3rs) on

Here's how Priyanka and Nick landed in Paris in style. 

On Saturday, Sophie and Jonas treated their fans to a romantic picture of themselves near the Eiffel Tower. 

Sophie and Joe had their first wedding in May. They married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas hours after the Billboard Music Awards. 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasBollywoodSophie TurnerJoe Jonas
Next
Story

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding this December? 'Just not true', says actor

Must Watch

PT33M14S

Watch Debate: PM Modi will accept Congress's apology or to do counterattack?