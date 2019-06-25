Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas walk hand-in-hand for formal dinner in Paris — Pics inside

New Delhi: Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Paris ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' French wedding during the weekends. The lovebirds have been touring the city with their entourage and are giving some major fashion goals with their outfits.

Recent pictures in which the adorable couple were seen striking a romantic pose during a boat ride are still ruling the internet. And now, their latest pictures have surfaced in which Priyanka and Nick are seen all dressed for a formal dinner.

In the photos, Priyanka is seen dressed up in an off-shoulder shimmery jumpsuit in shades of gold and green and complimented it with a mini shimmery handbag. Nick opted for an emerald pantsuit with a floral print shirt.

Their pictures will leave you awestruck for a moment. Have a dekko:

In another picture, Sophie and Joe are seen heading for the dinner.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a lovely picture with the bride-to-be from Paris and captioned it as, "Her," adding a heart emoticon. In the picture, the J-sisters, as they fondly call themselves, can be seen twinning in white.

"I love you," Sophie commented on the post.

Priyanka also shared these postcards from Paris.

Pictures of Priyanka-Nick and Sophie-Joe, chilling together at a restaurant, have also been curated by fan clubs.

Here's how Priyanka and Nick landed in Paris in style.

On Saturday, Sophie and Jonas treated their fans to a romantic picture of themselves near the Eiffel Tower.

Sophie and Joe had their first wedding in May. They married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas hours after the Billboard Music Awards.