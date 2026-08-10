/Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple amid shoot for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered prayers, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesh.
Visuals from inside the temple showed the actor participating in the prayers and taking blessings.
Priyanka, who is currently in Mumbai, was seen at the temple in a traditional avatar, dressed in a light pink suit as she paid her respects.
Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie was seen in Hyderabad.
The actor is currently working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'Varanasi', in which she will play Mandakini. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran also part of the cast.
'Varanasi' features music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. The film is described as an ambitious project spanning multiple timelines and continents, with its production entering its final phase.
On the birthday of Mahesh Babu, the makers recently gave fans a new glimpse of the rugged character at the centre of one of the most anticipated action-adventure.
The still was shared on the film's official Instagram handle, with the caption: "Another trip around the Sun... before we travel across time. Happy Birthday Rudhra."
The newly released images feature Mahesh Babu in a rugged avatar, sporting a beard and casual outdoor gear.
One of the visuals places Rudhra amid the African wilderness, with zebras and giraffes visible in the background. Another shows the actor relaxing on a bamboo raft or cot surrounded by dense greenery.
'Varanasi' is scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027.
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