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Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple amid shoot for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

Actor Priyanka Chopra offered prayers in a traditional pink ensemble at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple during her visit to India for the shoot of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 07:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple amid shoot for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi
Image Credit: @instant bollywood/ @priyanka chopra/Instagram

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