Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Working With John Cena And Idris Elba In 'Heads Of State'

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is all set to share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming action-comedy Heads of State. The film features Cena as U.S. President Will Deringer and Elba as British Prime Minister Sam Clarke, with Priyanka stepping into the role of MI6 agent Noel Bisset, a character full of grit and sass.

Together, this powerhouse trio promises razor-sharp chemistry, laugh-out-loud moments, and adrenaline-pumping stunts that are sure to light up the screen.

Priyanka Chopra On Working With John Cena And Idris Elba

The Global star opens up about her time working alongside the duo, Priyanka shared, 'Oh, it was amazing. I didn't feel left out at all. It didn't feel like... It wasn't like it was high school. They wanted to work together when they did Suicide Squad, and that's where the inception of the movie came about. And Peter Safran (Producer) was like, we've got to bottle and sell this. So I'm just really happy to be on the ride with them and be the only girl in this, like, really masculine energy. I had a great time.'

Take A Look At The Post:

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Packed with high-stakes action, sharp political twists, and laugh-out-loud comedy, Heads of State promises a thrilling ride. The film will premiere in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Interestingly, the film marks John Cena and Idris Elba’s second collaboration, following their standout chemistry as Peacemaker and Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad (2021).

Heads of State is premieres July 2 exclusively on Prime Video.