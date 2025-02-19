Priyanka Chopra Refuses Selfies To Fans As She Holds Sleeping Malti In Her Arms; Netizens Call Her A Really Good Mother

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, holding her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas close to her chest. The actress, dressed casually in a cap and comfortable attire, ensured her baby remained undisturbed amidst the hustle and bustle of fans and paparazzi. As eager fans approached her for selfies, Priyanka politely declined, prioritizing Malti’s comfort over public interactions.

A video of the moment quickly went viral, sparking discussions online. Many netizens applauded Priyanka for personally caring for Malti without relying on a nanny. One user commented, “Priyanka is such a good mother. She doesn’t use a nanny like some other actresses who are more experienced than her.” Another user humorously noted, “Her baby must be thinking, ‘What is going on? This isn’t normal.’”

While some questioned why celebrity parents cover their children’s faces, others supported Priyanka’s decision, emphasizing her right to maintain her daughter’s privacy. “Why do they always hide the baby’s face?” a user asked, while another countered, “It’s their child; they can choose what’s best for them.”

Priyanka is currently in India for professional commitments, attending events and fulfilling brand endorsements. Despite her busy schedule, she continues to prove herself as a hands-on mother, earning admiration from fans worldwide.