Priyanka Chopra reveals how once at Cannes her 'zipper to designer Cavalli dress broke' minutes before the red carpet!

New Delhi: The global icon Priyanka Chopra is a stunner be it on red carpets, gala events, on-screen or off it! The diva, who has written her debut memoir titled Unfinished has shared several unknown facts and priceless moments from her life journey. She recently dropped an anecdote from one of her red carpet moments at Cannes.

Priyanka Chopra in her latest Instagram post revealed how once while getting ready for the Cannes red carpet event, the zipper to her designer Cavalli dress broke minutes before she had to appear before the flashlights.

She wrote: I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!

Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio.

The actress's memoir Unfinished will release on February 9, 2021.