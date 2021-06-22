हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra reveals the 'only appropriate way' to celebrate National Selfie Day in latest post

Global icon Priyanka Chopra stepped up her selfie game and showed her fans the ‘appropriate way’ to celebrate National Selfie Day by sharing a stunning selfie of herself.

Priyanka Chopra reveals the &#039;only appropriate way&#039; to celebrate National Selfie Day in latest post
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra stepped up her selfie game and showed her fans the ‘appropriate way’ to celebrate National Selfie Day by sharing a stunning selfie of herself.

The actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself to mark the occasion, which is celebrated in the US.

The snap features Bollywood's desi girl dressed in a blue and white patterned top with a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. She kept her makeup subtle and opted for a light pinkish nude shade for her lips.

"The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay," she wrote alongside the image.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently announced as one of the ambassadors for Victoria’s Secret. She shared a few positive responses related to the development on Instagram last week and wrote, "Representation matters. It's crucial for us to show EVERYONE all over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business, this is exactly what I intend to do. It's been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday's announcement. It’s fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world's most iconic brands. I’m so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change."

Apart from this, Priyanka has been currently shooting for ‘Citadel’ in London. The spy series also stars Richard Madden of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame. The actor will also be seen in ‘Text For You’, which also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili. Priyanka also has ‘Matrix 4’ and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela lined up.

She was last seen in ‘The White Tiger’ co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. The movie was released on Netflix and received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra JonasNick JonasNational Selfie Dayselfie day
Next
Story

Dharmendra does water aerobics on international yoga day at his swimming pool, fans hail his fitness - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M34S

COVID-19: 'Well done India', PM Modi reacts on record vaccination