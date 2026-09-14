/Priyanka Chopra reveals what Sundays sound like at home with Nick Jonas: ‘So happy football is back’

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a playful glimpse into her life at home with husband Nick Jonas. She revealed that the return of football means her Sundays are going to sound very different for the next four months. Sharing a fun post on her social media account, Priyanka appeared to joke about the football season and how it is set to take over her household. She wrote, “What every Sunday will sound like in my house for the next 4 months. So happy football is back. @nickjonas”