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  • /Priyanka Chopra reveals what Sundays sound like at home with Nick Jonas: ‘So happy football is back’

Priyanka Chopra reveals what Sundays sound like at home with Nick Jonas: ‘So happy football is back’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a playful peek into her life with husband Nick Jonas, joking that the return of football means their Sundays will sound very different for the next four months.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra reveals what Sundays sound like at home with Nick Jonas: ‘So happy football is back’
Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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