SIDDHARTH CHOPRA WEDDING

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Marries Neelam Upadhyaya - WATCH

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, married Neelam Upadhyaya in a grand celebration attended by family, including Nick Jonas, who performed at the pre-wedding festivitie

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 09:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Marries Neelam Upadhyaya - WATCH (Image@voompla/Instagram)

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, has tied the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya in a grand wedding celebration. The couple began their wedding festivities with a mehendi ceremony, followed by haldi and mata ki chowki, attended by close family and friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Priyanka Chopra, along with her in-laws Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., was present for the joyous occasion. The actress recently shared glimpses of their vibrant sangeet night on Instagram.

Watch the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Adding to the excitement, Priyanka's husband, American singer Nick Jonas, made a grand entrance at the wedding celebrations to support his brother-in-law. During the pre-wedding festivities, Nick mesmerized the guests with a soulful rendition of his hit song "Maan Meri Jaan." His performance added a special touch to the evening, making it an unforgettable night for the attendees.

Earlier, Priyanka also shared moments from the mehendi and haldi celebrations, where the family dressed in coordinated yellow outfits to mark the occasion.

 See the photos here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha, along with actress Manara Chopra and more.

