Priyanka Chopra’s Father Asked Her To Stop Wearing Western Clothes After A Boy Broke Into Their House; Recalls Madhu Chopra

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra may be a global star today, but her journey has had its share of challenges, including a frightening incident from her teenage years that prompted her father to take extreme security measures. In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, opened up about how their home in Bareilly was transformed into a fortress after a boy broke in, leading to a major shift in Priyanka’s lifestyle.



Before her rise to fame, Priyanka spent part of her teenage years in Bareilly after returning from the United States. Having adapted to the American way of dressing, talking, and carrying herself, she stood out in her hometown, attracting a lot of attention—much of it unwelcome.

Madhu recalled how they had enrolled Priyanka in a convent school and ensured that she was always picked up and dropped off by car, as her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, was strict about her safety. However, this did not deter the local boys, who began following her.

“We put her in a convent school. We would pick and drop her in the car because her father was strict that she couldn’t go anywhere alone. Boys started following our car, so it started getting unsafe,” Madhu said.

The situation took a serious turn when an unknown boy jumped over the boundary wall and entered their house. This alarming incident was a wake-up call for the Chopras, leading Priyanka’s father to take drastic steps to protect his daughter.

“One day, a boy jumped our fence and entered our house. That was scary. The next day, her father covered the entire house with iron bars. From the boundary to the terrace… even monkeys couldn’t enter. That house is still the same,” Madhu revealed.



Fearing for Priyanka’s safety, Madhu and her husband considered relocating to a bigger city where she would be less of a target.

“I told my husband that Priyanka does not belong in Bareilly. Maybe we should move to Delhi. He said, ‘We will put her in an army school so she can move with us.’”

But even before moving, another significant change occurred.

After the security measures were put in place, Priyanka’s father had a private conversation with her—one that remains a mystery to this day. Whatever was said, it led to an unexpected transformation in Priyanka’s wardrobe choices.

“The next day, she came back from school and said she wanted to go shopping. I took her, and she selected such dull and drab clothes… all salwar-kurtas. She picked colors like off-white, brown, beige—just to look dull,” Madhu shared.

Her mother never found out exactly what her father had told Priyanka, but after that, she stopped wearing western clothes in Bareilly.

Priyanka Chopra’s story sheds light on the challenges many young girls face in small towns, where safety often dictates personal choices. Her parents’ protective instincts and drastic security measures highlight the lengths families go to in order to ensure their daughters’ safety.

Today, as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars and a global icon, Priyanka has openly spoken about body shaming, sexism, and societal pressures she faced growing up. This revelation from her mother adds yet another layer to the struggles she overcame on her path to success.