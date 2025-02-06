Priyanka Chopra’s Father-In-Law Distributes Sweets at Her Brother’s Wedding Festivities; Netizens Call It Family Goals

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra’s family continues to capture hearts with their strong bonds and genuine warmth. In a recent video from her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities, her father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas, was spotted distributing sweets to the paparazzi, spreading joy and love to everyone around him. The sweet gesture, captured on camera, quickly went viral as netizens couldn’t help but call it “family goals.”

Later in the video, Paul posed alongside Priyanka’s cousins, including Mannara Chopra, and other family members, showcasing the deep connection they share. The moment was a beautiful display of family togetherness, leaving fans in awe of how close-knit the Chopra-Jonas family truly is.

Priyanka herself looked absolutely stunning in an ivory off-shoulder attire, and the radiant glow on her face was unmissable. Her natural beauty shone through as she posed with her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Denise Jonas. While fans couldn’t help but miss Nick Jonas, who wasn’t present in the frame, the warmth and love shared between Priyanka and her extended family were undeniable.

Social media was filled with comments praising Priyanka for having such a loving and supportive family, and many expressed how beautiful the moment was. From distributing sweets to posing together, Paul Kevin Jonas’ actions were a true reflection of the strong family values shared among the Chopra-Jonas clan.

Fans continue to be in awe of Priyanka and her family, and moments like these only serve to strengthen the admiration they have for the global icon and her close-knit loved ones.