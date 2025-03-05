Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Opens Up About Her Being Replaced By Deepika Padukone In Ram Leela

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) turned out to be a massive success, cementing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s position as one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairs. While Deepika’s performance as Leela won hearts, not many know that Priyanka Chopra was initially considered for the lead role. Now, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, has opened up about how her daughter ended up only doing a dance number in the film instead.

In a conversation with Lehren Retro, Madhu Chopra shared how Priyanka’s involvement in Ram Leela changed unexpectedly. She recalled, “I don’t remember much from that time. I just know that she went to his (Bhansali’s) office next door while I was with my patients in my clinic. When she came back, she said, ‘I am only doing a song in Ram Leela.’”

Upon asking Priyanka why she was no longer playing the lead role, Madhu revealed that the actress simply said, “I think that’s better.” This suggests that the decision may have been mutual, stemming from a discussion between Priyanka and the filmmaker.

Despite the role change, Priyanka and Bhansali continued to maintain a professional relationship. He later offered her the lead role in Mary Kom (2014), a decision he was initially hesitant about.

Madhu Chopra also emphasized that Priyanka never holds grudges. “She doesn’t keep that revenge attitude. She did the film (Mary Kom) because Sanjay asked her to. Omung (Kumar, director) was involved, and she even stayed with Mary Kom for a while to understand everything,” she said.

Bhansali and Priyanka collaborated again in Bajirao Mastani (2015), where she played Kashibai, the first wife of Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao. According to Madhu, this role was particularly challenging.

“Kashibai was very hard because there were tight shots, and it was all on the face. The expressions were everything. Sanjay is not an easy director, and to keep him satisfied with the performance was the target. During that time, she had no distractions and wouldn’t even talk in her vanity van,” Madhu recalled.