Priyanka Chopra Seeks Divine Blessings At Hyderabad Temple

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in the country, shared a glimpse of her seeking divine blessings at a temple in Hyderabad early morning. The global head-turner took to Instagram on Friday, where she shared a video of herself traveling to the temple early in the morning at 6.42 amidst dense fog.

She then shared a picture of a diya and then posted a picture of herself with a red and white teeka on her forehead. She used the soundtrack “Om Namah Shivay”, which hinted that the actress visited a Lord Shiva’s temple.

On January 21, the actress visited the Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana. She shared pictures of herself dressed in a simple green salwar kameez. She wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite."

According to reporta, Priyanka has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu's next, tentatively titled "SSMB29". The project will be made under the direction of 'RRR' maker SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, her last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose's 2016 drama, "The Sky Is Pink", based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, who suffered from severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis, and tells the story of her parents Aditi and Niren as they navigate their marriage while dealing with their daughter's illness.

Internationally, Priyanka will be seen in “Heads of State,” where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. “Heads of State” is an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller. She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing.

The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her. Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.”