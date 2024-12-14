New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra made headlines with reports suggesting she is set to star in SS Rajamouli's next film alongside Mahesh Babu and is tentatively titled SSMB29.

This comes days after she turned heads at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 on December 12, arriving hand-in-hand with her husband, Nick Jonas, she stole the spotlight in a dazzling silver bodycon gown.

According to FilmFare reports, The actress and the director are in talks and have been negotiating. The final details are being worked out, Priyanka might just sign the dotted line soon and that's an exciting proposition.

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB29, is reportedly set to go on floors in January 2025. Fans eagerly await further details about the film, which is expected to be a cinematic spectacle under Rajamouli's direction.

Priyanka Chopra hinted at her comeback to Indian films during the Red Sea Film Festival, expressing her plans to finalize a project next year. If reports are to be believed, the global icon is set to make her much-awaited return to Indian cinema, her last film being The Sky Is Pink (2019).

However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding Priyanka Chopra's involvement in SSMB29.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently completed filming for the spy series 'Citadel: Season 2.' Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu lent his voice to the upcoming animated film 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.