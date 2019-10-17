close

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable video with niece Krishna —Watch

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post is adorable beyond words as the actress enjoys a dip in the pool with her niece Krishna Sky. 

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra's social media posts catch attention in no time. Be it posing with her hubby and international singing sensation Nick Jonas, or showing off her perfectly toned body in the finest of dresses, Pee Cee makes headlines with every new upload.

Her latest Instagram post is adorable beyond words as the actress enjoys a dip in the pool with her niece Krishna Sky. The duo then engages in an awdorable banter over who is cuter!

The caption of the video is, “We’re so cute ! @sky.krishna #positiveaffirmations #blessednotstressed #girllove @divya_jyoti”

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in 'The Sky is Pink' along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf.

The film has been directed by Shonali Bose and is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The film's trailer was packed with intense emotions, taking fans' excitement up a notch.

Up next, she has Netflix film 'The White Tiger' in her kitty co-starring Rajkummar Rao. 

