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  • /Priyanka Chopra shares major update on Sridevi’s biography ‘Empress’ on late actress’ birth anniversary

Priyanka Chopra shares major update on Sridevi’s biography ‘Empress’ on late actress’ birth anniversary

Priyanka Chopra remembered legendary actress Sridevi on her birth anniversary with a glimpse of her much-awaited biography. The actress shared the book’s cover and revealed that the biography is “coming soon”.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra shares major update on Sridevi’s biography ‘Empress’ on late actress’ birth anniversary
Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Priyanka Chopra shares major update on Sridevi’s biography ‘Empress’ on late actress’ birth anniversary
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