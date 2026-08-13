/Priyanka Chopra shares major update on Sridevi’s biography ‘Empress’ on late actress’ birth anniversary

Mumbai: On the occasion of legendary actress Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Priyanka Chopra shared an update on the much-awaited biography being made on the late actor’s life and legacy. Sridevi, who remains one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema, continues to be remembered for her remarkable body of work and immense contribution to the film industry. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to offer a glimpse into its progress while remembering Sridevi on her special day. The upcoming biography is expected to shed light on Sridevi’s illustrious career, personal journey, and the legacy she left behind.