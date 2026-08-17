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Priyanka Chopra shares rare family moments with daughter Malti after ‘travelling around the world’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas offered fans a glimpse into her life beyond the spotlight as she shared a series of personal pictures from her recent travels and family time.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 01:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra shares rare family moments with daughter Malti after ‘travelling around the world’
Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Priyanka Chopra shares rare family moments with daughter Malti after ‘travelling around the world’
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