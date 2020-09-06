हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shares selfie with her 'Lil Big Boy'

Priyanka Chopra posted a selfie with her German shepherd dog on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra shares selfie with her &#039;Lil Big Boy&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a new picture with her pet dog Gino, and netizens are loving it.

The actress posted a selfie with her German shepherd dog on Instagram.

In the pool-side photograph, Priyanka is seen with Gino resting his head over her arm. Both the actor and pet have droplets of water on them.

"My lil big boy! @ginothegerman," Priyanka wrote along with the image, in which she is seen in a white-rimmed sunglasses and a bikini.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My lil big boy! @ginothegerman 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka's singer-husband Nick Jonas also liked the post, her fans also reacted to it by calling it "adorable".

Earlier, Priyanka shared that she is in the mood to soak in the last few days of summer.

Priyanka shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen standing in the sun. She wears a floral dress and completes the look with a messy bun, big sunglasses and hoop earrings.

"The last few days of summer," she captioned the image.

