Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra’s recent appearance at the Hyderabad airport has sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that she may be in talks for SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated project, SSMB29, starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

A video of Priyanka exiting the Hyderabad airport has gone viral on social media. The global icon was seen dressed casually in a brown co-ord set and a beige cap, keeping a low profile as she was escorted by her security team. Her unexpected visit to the city has fueled excitement, with fans eagerly guessing whether she is set to collaborate with the RRR and Baahubali director for his next big-budget venture.



Rajamouli’s upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29, has been the subject of immense buzz ever since the filmmaker announced the project. Known for his cinematic spectacles, Rajamouli has described the movie as a globetrotting action adventure. With Mahesh Babu in the lead, the addition of Priyanka Chopra to the cast would undoubtedly raise expectations to new heights.

Priyanka Chopra arrived to Hyderabad for SSMB29 urstrulyMahesh pictwitter.comRxZk3XvOKj Let's X OTT GLOBAL LetsXOtt January 16 2025



If the rumours turn out to be true, this collaboration would mark Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after a long hiatus. Her last theatrical release in India was The Sky Is Pink (2019), followed by the Netflix hit The White Tiger (2021). While she is also attached to Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, production on that project has yet to commence.



Priyanka Chopra has been balancing her Hollywood commitments and philanthropic work while staying connected to Indian cinema. If her involvement in SSMB29 is confirmed, it could signal her return to high-profile projects in India, reaffirming her global stardom.

While there’s no official word yet, fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement from Rajamouli or Priyanka, hoping for an exciting collaboration that could make waves in both Indian and international cinema.