Mumbai: The Chopra family’s wedding celebrations are in full swing, and Priyanka Chopra enjoys every moment of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s sangeet. Dressed in a stunning shimmery outfit, Priyanka took centre stage, dancing her heart out to Bollywood songs. But what truly won over the internet was Nick Jonas enjoying and grooving to Hindi music, proving yet again why he is loved by Priyanka’s Indian fanbase.

One of the standout moments of the evening was Nick’s dance to Darling from 7 Khoon Maaf, a song originally picturized on Priyanka. His energetic moves and enthusiasm grabbed a lot of attention, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over his efforts to embrace Indian culture. The couple also performed on Maan Meri Jaan, a song that has become an anthem for lovebirds, and their chemistry lit up the stage.

Apart from the couple’s adorable dance performances, Priyanka’s bonding with her sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya, also became a talking point. The actress seemed to be completely smitten with Neelam and was seen enjoying the festivities with her. Priyanka has always been known for prioritizing family, and her warmth towards Neelam further proved her deep family values.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra, as speculations are rife about her absence from the wedding celebrations. Reports suggest that Parineeti may not have been invited, and adding fuel to the fire, her recent cryptic social media post has also grabbed attention.

For now, Priyanka and Nick’s stunning performances at the sangeet have become the highlight of the celebrations, and fans can’t wait to see more glimpses from the grand Chopra wedding.