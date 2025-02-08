Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, tied the knot with his longtime partner, actress Neelam Upadhyaya, on February 6 in Mumbai. The wedding was a grand affair, attended by several prominent personalities, including Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta, who graced the event in elegant sarees. While Nita Ambani is known for her signature emerald jewelry, this time, it was Priyanka Chopra who stole the show with her exquisite emerald-diamond necklace and custom-designed lehenga.

The global star walked in with unmatched poise, donning a breathtaking turquoise lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. However, it wasn’t just the outfit that captured attention—the real showstopper was her statement jewelry. Priyanka paired her modern, one-shoulder bralette blouse with an extravagant Bvlgari High Jewellery creation called the ‘Emerald Venus Necklace,’ exuding timeless luxury.

The Inspiration Behind Priyanka Chopra’s Emerald Necklace

As Bvlgari's global brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra adorned herself with a one-of-a-kind emerald and diamond necklace, which became the centerpiece of her wedding look. According to Bvlgari’s official website, the design is inspired by the Mediterranean Capelvenere plant, known as “Venus’s Hair”—a fitting tribute to beauty and elegance. The necklace boasts 62 finely cut emerald beads, beautifully set against radiant diamonds, making it a true masterpiece of craftsmanship.

Keeping her accessories refined yet striking, Priyanka completed her jewelry ensemble with minimalist diamond studs and rings, ensuring that her dazzling necklace remained the focal point. Her beauty look featured a stylish hair updo adorned with delicate baby’s breath flowers, setting a new trend for bridesmaids this wedding season.

Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s Elegant Wedding Attire

Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta, who are known for their impeccable fashion choices, also attended the wedding in stunning ensembles. Nita Ambani, usually seen in statement emerald jewelry, chose to pair her regal red velvet saree with elegant gold accessories, showcasing timeless sophistication. Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta radiated charm in a fuchsia pink saree with a broad golden zari border, proving once again that simplicity and grace go hand in hand.

From high-fashion ensembles to heritage jewelry, Priyanka Chopra’s look at her brother’s wedding was the ultimate bridesmaid inspiration for 2025. Her Bvlgari emerald necklace and turquoise lehenga set a new standard for wedding glamour, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.