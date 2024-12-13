Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Body-Hugging Shimmery Gown As She Poses With Hubby Nick Jonas, Fans Are In Awe Of Her Superfit Body

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah with her super stunning appearance along with Nick Jonas. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a body hugging shimmery gown and showed off her superfit body.

Priyanka Chopra once again proved her fashion prowess at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where she appeared alongside her husband, Nick Jonas. The global icon dazzled in a body-hugging, shimmery gown that accentuated her enviable, superfit physique, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.

Complementing Priyanka’s glamorous look, Nick Jonas looked dapper as ever, making them the epitome of couple goals on the red carpet. The duo posed for the cameras with their signature charm and poise, captivating the audience and setting new benchmarks for style and elegance.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the post expressing her gratitude towards the film festival for all the recognition, "Thank you for the wonderful honour Red Sea Film Festival. Congratulations to all the winners and participants. Here's to continually bringing the world of entertainment together".

Priyanka’s stunning ensemble and radiant confidence sparked admiration across social media, with fans flooding comment sections with praise for her impeccable look and fitness. Her appearance at the festival not only highlighted her evolving fashion journey but also reinforced her status as a global style icon.