PRIYANAKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Ivory Gown At Bvlgari’s First-Ever Indian Showcase In Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a dreamy ivory gown at Bvlgari's first-ever Indian showcase, the Serpenti Infinito exhibition, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Ivory Gown At Bvlgari’s First-Ever Indian Showcase In Mumbai(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra is back in B-town and turning heads once again. Her latest appearance has become the talk of the town as she graced the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai—the global brand’s first-ever showcase in India.

Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Ivory Elegance

Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and her sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyay. Captioning the post with her signature warmth, she wrote: “Always so special to celebrate with my @bvlgari family! Thank you for the memories Mumbai.”

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The actress looked breathtaking in a dreamy ivory gown featuring a plunging boat neckline, a pleated mini-length skirt, and a sheer tulle overlay with a flowing train. The ensemble’s structured, corset-style bodice highlighted her silhouette, while a statement Bvlgari necklace added to the glam. She completed the look with a sleek bun that exuded sophistication.

At the exhibition, Priyanka was seen warmly hugging Nita Ambani, engaging in conversations with Isha Ambani, and chatting with actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Triptii Dimri.

Apart from Priyanka, the event also saw glamorous appearances from Tamannaah Bhatia, Manushi Chhillar, and Khushi Kapoor, making it a star-studded evening.

