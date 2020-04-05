हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi after he lauds her contribution to combat coronovirus

Priyanka replied to Prime Minister Modi`s tweet in which he had lauded her for her contribution

Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi after he lauds her contribution to combat coronovirus
File photo (Courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding her for contributions to the PM CARES Fund.

Priyanka replied to Prime Minister Modi`s tweet in which he had lauded her for her contribution and tweeted, "Thank you shri @narendramodi. We are strongest together."

She also took the moment to thank everyone who has contributed as her tweet further read, "Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause."

This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her and tweeted, "Be it individuals or institutions, diligent professionals or eminent personalities, everyone is coming together for the healthier future of India. Thank you @icsi_cs @priyankachopra @anilkumble1074 for contributing to PM-CARES."

Jonas along with her singer husband Nick Jonas donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally. 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNarendra ModiPM CARES FundCoronavirus
Next
Story

Watch: Actresses Neha and Aisha Sharma take the quarantine T-shirt challenge. Yes, that’s a thing too

Must Watch

PT22M40S

Electricity grid could crash due to 9 minute blackout?