Priyanka Chopra Turns Head In Beige Ensemble; Pics With K-Pop Idol Lisa At Bvlgari Event Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headline as her graceful presence goes viral at the BVlgari Polychroma High jewellery brand event in Sicily, Italy.

Priyanka who is long-time brand ambassador for Bvlgari stole the show in a timeless beige Christian Dior ensemble, Priyanka exuded effortless elegance, pairing the look with a statement Serpenti Aeterna jewellery piece from Bvlgari’s latest Polychroma collection.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share glimpse from her night at Bvlgari's fashion event. Sharing multiple photos she simply captioned the post as, ''A night in Sicily. ''

Take A Look At The Post:

The evening also saw Priyanka warmly interacting with Bvlgari’s CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and actress Liu Yifei. Pictures from the star-studded Bvlgari event made rounds on social media. Her viral videos and photos with BLACKPINK member and South Korean sensation Lisa sparked buzz, as the duo were seen enjoying a conversation. Meanwhile, her photos from a gala dinner with Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin also made headlines.

Having represented Bvlgari on global platforms—from Venice to Paris to Mumbai—Priyanka continues to embody the spirit of modern luxury, blending heritage with high fashion. Her red-carpet moment was as poised as it was powerful.

She dazzled at the 2025 Met Gala wearing the ''Magnus Emerald'' necklace from Bvlgari’s Polychroma High Jewelry collection. Featuring an emerald of 241.06 carats, the necklace showcases one of the largest and most exquisite precious stones in the world.

On professional front, Chopra is all set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, the action-comedy is scheduled for release on 2nd July 2025. She also has 'The Bluff', second season of hit series 'Citadel' in her kitty. Talking about her other projects, Priyanka is currently gearing up for 'SSMB29' with Mahesh Babu and acclaimed director SS Rajamouli which will mark her comeback to Indian cinema after her 2019 film 'The Sky Is Pink'. With her recent visit to Hyderabad fans are now waiting for more updates from her

