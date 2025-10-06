Priyanka Chopra Wishes Sister-In-Law Neelam Upadhyaya On Her Birthday, Calls Her 'Angel Of Family'

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a video carousel, featuring pictures of Neelam with the family from multiple occasions, including her pre-wedding celebrations.

The video opens with a picture of Priyanka with her brother, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam from their reception party, followed by another one that also included the actor's singer-husband, Nick Jonas.

Besides a few glimpses from the wedding, Priyanka added an unseen candid picture of Neelam with her daughter, Malti Marie.

In her caption, the actor wrote, "Happiest birthday to the angel of our family. Hope you're surrounded by laughter and love."

Prior to this, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also dedicated a heartfelt post to her daughter-in-law.

"You are such a beautiful blessing in our family -- full of grace, love, and warmth. Watching the bond you share with our family fills our hearts with pride and gratitude. Wishing you endless happiness, success, and love today and always," she wrote.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya got married earlier this year in a typical Punjabi-style ceremony. Priyanka arrived in India to join the family with her daughter, completely indulging in the wedding festivities with full "band, baaja, and baarat."

Several videos from the wedding went viral, showing Priyanka enjoying the celebrations.

In a video, Priyanka was seen dancing her heart out to Punjabi songs during her brother's baraat. There are also fam-jam pictures featuring Priyanka's in-laws. There was also a clip which showed Priyanka doing the gathbandhan during the pheras, quipping how her mom told her to tie it tightly.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was recently in India, where she was seen taking part in Durga Puja celebrations and other events. The actor also inaugurated Bulgari's first Indian exhibition, made a glamorous appearance, opting to wear a stunning white gown with a fitted bodice and a dramatic train.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She also has SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated project with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline.