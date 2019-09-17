close

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for 'Jaan' Nick Jonas is all things love

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s birthday wish for &#039;Jaan&#039; Nick Jonas is all things love

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas turned 27 on September 16 and the wifey had the sweetest wish for him! 

Sharing a picture video of herself and Nick, Priyanka wrote, "The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas."

Earlier, PeeCee was targetted by trolls for not knowing Nick's correct age. It all started when she took to Instagram to congratulate him for owning his own Tequila brand“So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone."

The netizens were quick to point out that Nick is 26, and that Pee Cee doesn't know her husband's age.

However, Nick had a perfect response for all the trolls.  He shared a meme on his Instagram stories and wrote, “@Priyankachopra definitely knows my birthday everyone''

Nick and Priyanka had a fairytale wedding on December 1, 2018, as per Christain traditions. A day later, on December 2, they tied the knot again in a Hindu ceremony.

