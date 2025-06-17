Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has expressed sorrow following the death of her uncle, Raman Rai Handa, the father of her cousin sister, actress Mannara Chopra.

Handa, a prominent lawyer at the Delhi High Court, passed away on June 16 at the age of 72. His untimely demise has left the Chopra family in mourning.

Priyanka took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt tribute to her late uncle. She wrote, "You will always be in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace, uncle. Om Shanti."

The tragedy struck just as Priyanka was celebrating her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday. While the family was commemorating the special occasion, Mannara Chopra's father bid farewell to this world.

The news was shared by Mannara herself, who posted an official statement on Instagram. The message read, "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

The final rites for Raman Rai Handa will take place on June 18 at 1 pm at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and two daughters, Mannara and Mitali.

Mannara Chopra, who is known for her work in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, shared her grief with her followers, and fans have been offering their condolences.

Mannara made her Bollywood debut with 'Zid'. She found success in the South Indian cinema and also gained attention through her participation in 'Bigg Boss 17' and 'Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment' season 2. (ANI)