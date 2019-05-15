close

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram family grows over 40 million

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is mighty excited and blew kisses to her fans as her Instagram family grew over 40 million.

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is mighty excited and blew kisses to her fans as her Instagram family grew over 40 million.

"Big ig to my Insta Fam! You guys have my heart! Sending love and hugs to each one of you for being a part of my journey! I love you all. A 40 million strong," Priyanka posted on the photo-sharing platform.

She posted this along with a video in which she jumps with joy and gives a flying kiss.

The actress uses the social media platform to keep her fans abreast of her personal moments with her family and friends, as well as to share glimpses from and behind the scenes of red carpet events.

