Priyanka Chopra's message to the world on Holi & Holika Dahan amid war crisis is worth a read!
HOLIKA DAHAN 2026

Priyanka Chopra's message to the world on Holi & Holika Dahan amid war crisis is worth a read!

Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra's message to the world on Holi & Holika Dahan amid war crisis is worth a read!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: As tensions from the escalating war crisis in West Asia continue to rise, Priyanka Chopra expressed hope for peace and better days ahead.

In her latest Instagram post, the actor marked the occasion of Holika Dahan, highlighting the timeless message that good ultimately triumphs over evil and spreading a note of optimism during challenging times.

"There's a lot unfolding around the world. It's hard. It's heavy. But light has a way of showing us the way. Here's to the triumph of good over evil. #HolikaDahan," she posted.

Priyanka's post comes amid heightened tensions after the US and Israel coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure.

These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran also retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. 

