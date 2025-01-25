New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra's production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, has achieved its third Oscar nomination at the 2025 Oscars, further cementing her status as a trailblazing Hollywood producer. This milestone reflects Priyanka's dedication to fostering diverse storytelling and emerging talent.

Recently, as the film's executive producer, Chopra took to Instagram to celebrate its success. The film, Anuja, secured a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category, making it to the top five out of 180 nominees at the 2025 Oscar nominations.

A Hat-Trick Of Oscar Nominations

Priyanka Chopra's previous Oscar nominations as an executive producer include The White Tiger and To Kill a Tiger, both praised for their compelling storytelling and outstanding filmmaking. Now, with Anuja earning a nomination, Priyanka achieves a remarkable hat-trick at the Oscars, further solidifying her legacy as a trailblazer who consistently breaks barriers and redefines boundaries in the entertainment industry.

Anuja, produced by Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga Kapoor, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Executive Producer, has earned an Academy Award nomination.

Directed by Adam J. Graves, Anuja is competing alongside Alien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.

This milestone reflects the dedication and vision of the entire team. The film boasts a talented cast, including Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, Nagesh Bhonsle, Gulshan Walia, and other key actors in pivotal roles, whose performances are vital to its success as a nominee for the 2025 Oscars.

Priyanka Chopra - backed Anuja will be streaming on Netflix, as the platform has secured the rights to the film. The highly anticipated OTT release date is eagerly awaited by fans.