Proud of your achievements: Priyanka Chopra tells Hina Khan

Cannes: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has said she is proud of the achievements of TV actress Hina Khan, whose appearance at the Cannes Film Festival has been widely spoken about in the Indian media.

Priyanka and Hina made their Cannes Film Festival debut for different reasons this year. The Bollywood actress, who was there with her husband Nick Jonas, even called Hina over for a party, and posed for a photograph depicting 'desi girl power' at the gala.

After Hina thanked Priyanka, calling her a "walking inspiration", the "Quantico" star returned the gesture with a sweet message.

"Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in anyway that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Girls for girls," Priyanka wrote on Hina's Instagram post.

Hina's Cannes appearance has been much talked about, especially after a scribe mocked her in a post saying: "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?"

It drew the ire of a host of TV and film fraternity members who supported Hina.

She was especially touched with Priyanka's "unexpected invitation" to her party when she was feeling like an outsider.

Hina wrote: "An unexpected invitation by a world star... personally after I gained consciousness and prepared myself to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn't need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn't have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them.

"You somehow know everything... As you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes, I have taken risks and I am still taking them when I almost have everything in my television career...position, power, money everything. But someone has to start somewhere, I believe. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all."