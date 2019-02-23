Pulkit Samrat dating Kriti Karbhanda?

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, who was last seen in Veere Ki Wedding, has grabbed the limelight yet again because of his personal life. The actor is now reportedly dating his Pagalpanti co-star Kriti Kharbanda.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, who was last seen in Veere Ki Wedding, has grabbed the limelight yet again because of his personal life. The actor is now reportedly dating his Pagalpanti co-star Kriti Kharbanda.

According to a report published in Spotboye, Pulkit and Kriti were spotted at his Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma's birthday party. The report also states that Kriti apparently flew down to Chennai to surprise Pulkit on his birthday. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space in Anees Bazmi's Paagalpanti. They were earlier seen together in Veerey Ki Wedding. 

Pulkit was earlier married to longtime girlfriend Shweta Rohira

On the work front, Pulkit will be next seen in Pagalpanti.

'Pagalpanti' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla playing pivotal parts.

The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak. It will hit the screens on December 6 this year.

It is touted to be a comedy-drama with a full loaded star cast.

