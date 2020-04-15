Pulkit Samrat giving oil 'champi' to girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda defines love in the times of quarantine - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's yet another happening couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are making most of the quarantine time together. Kriti posted a video of Pulkit giving her a perfect oil 'champi' (head massage) while she giggles shyly.

This is what her caption reads: First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)

Don't they give you major couple goals?

Kriti and Pulkit were last seen together in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' featuring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz and Urvashi Rautela. Next, Kriti has a Tamil film titled 'Vaan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' up for release this year.

Pulkit has 'Haathi Mere Saathi' which is a multi-lingual venture starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in lead roles. It is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously with different cast across languages.

With the nationwide lockdown now extended till May 3 to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, celebs are urging everyone to 'stay home stay safe' and practice social distancing. Also, following the guidelines issued by the government will help in combating COVID-19 pandemic flu.

Globally, there are 1,986,986 confirmed cases with 126,812 deaths as of now, according to John Hopkins University website data.