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  • /Pulkit Samrat health update: Actor recovers from Malaria, reveals losing 2.5 kg of muscle mass

Pulkit Samrat health update: Actor recovers from Malaria, reveals losing 2.5 kg of muscle mass

Actor Pulkit Samrat shared a health update on Instagram following his malaria diagnosis, revealing he lost 2.5 kg of muscle and strength but remains determined to rebuild his fitness.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
Pulkit Samrat health update: Actor recovers from Malaria, reveals losing 2.5 kg of muscle mass
Image Credit: @pulkitsamrat/Instagram

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