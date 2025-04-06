Pulkit Samrat Kick-Starts The Dubbing For ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed'

New Delhi: Actor Pulkit Samrat is all set to captivate audiences once again as he ventures into the romantic comedy genre with his upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. Known for his dynamic performances, Samrat has started dubbing for the film, which is slated for a nationwide release on May 16, 2025.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, Suswagatam Khushamadeed combines romance, drama, and a powerful social message. The film is expected to present Pulkit in a fresh and engaging avatar, and his on-screen chemistry with debutant Isabelle Kaif has already created a buzz among cinephiles. With its unique storyline and vibrant energy, the film promises to offer an entertaining cinematic experience.

Pulkit Samrat shared his excitement for the project on social media, posting a picture from the dubbing studio with the caption, “#SuswagatamKhushamadeed #dubbingtime”.

The film is produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, and Suneel Rao, with Javed Deoriawale as the co-producer. Alongside Samrat and Kaif, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, the late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, the late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat, and Sajjad Delafrooz.

The music for the film will be released under the renowned Zee Music Company, and the movie will be distributed nationwide by Reliance Entertainment in association with Insite India, Endemol Shine India, Yellow Ant Productions, Shurbhi Entertainment, Azaan Entertainment, and U Entertainment.

With anticipation building, Suswagatam Khushamadeed is set to bring laughter, love, and a heartfelt message to audiences across the country on May 16, 2025.