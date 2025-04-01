Pulkit Samrat Kickstarts His Next, Signs New Fantasy Comic Caper

New Delhi: Pulkit Samrat is continuing to make waves in the entertainment industry with his latest project. After much anticipation and speculation, the actor has officially signed his next theatrical film with Zee Studios, marking a significant step in his career. The much-awaited project commenced filming today, with a grand mahurat ceremony that set the stage for what promises to be an exciting new journey for the actor.

Sources reveal that Pulkit is onboard for a unique film that blends the fantasy and comic genres. Described as a Fantasy Comic Caper, the film is expected to bring something fresh and innovative to the big screen. The ceremony saw the actor in high spirits, marking the beginning of the film’s production with great enthusiasm.

Touted as one of the most promising films in Pulkit's lineup, the project is slated for release in late 2025. With his involvement in such an ambitious and genre-blending project, Pulkit Samrat is all set to deliver yet another entertaining experience for his fans.

As the cameras start rolling and the film’s production begins in full swing, audiences are eagerly waiting for the next exciting chapter in Pulkit Samrat's filmography. The combination of Zee Studios' backing and Pulkit's growing popularity ensures that this upcoming release is one to watch out for in the coming years. Fans are already excited about the actor’s new look and character, anticipating a fresh take on a beloved genre.