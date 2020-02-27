Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's lovey-dovey selfie is giving major couple goals!

New Delhi: B-Towners Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are much in love and how! The good-looking couple are often spotted hanging out together and recently opened up on their relationship status as well. The two look great together and are social media buffs as well.

Pulkit recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with ladylove Kriti, rightfully capttioning it, #PrettyKharbanda

The happy and much-in-love picture speaks volumes about them being a couple.

Kriti and Pulkit were last seen together in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' featuring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz and Urvashi Rautela. Next, Kriti has a Tamil film titled 'Vaan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' up for release this year.

Meanwhile, Pulkit has 'Haathi Mere Saathi' which is a multi-lingual venture starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in lead roles. It is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously with different cast across languages. The film will release on April 2, 2020.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have earlier featured together in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' which released in 2018.